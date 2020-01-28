LHHNY: Take A Walk Down Memory Lane With Chrissy & Jim’s Relationship Timeline [Video]

Chrissy & Jim’s Relationship Timeline

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin have been together for over a decade now, but still, their love story is just getting started.

These two were one of the original Love & Hip Hop couples, and this year, they returned to the screen to show fans what they’ve been up to over the past couple of years. After living apart, Chrissy moved back into their home with Jim, and now they’re working on adjusting to being around one another 24/7.

This is a relationship with a whole lotta history behind it as it continues to evolve to what they have in the present day. Check out the video down below to take a walk down memory lane through Chrissy and Jim’s relationship timeline over the pace decade: