Black Canary Bae: Jurnee Smollett Bell’s Risqué ‘Birds Of Prey’ Makeover Has Fans DROOLING

Jurnee Smollett Bell Looks GOOD With Movie Inspired Look

“Birds Of Prey” hits theaters next week and Jurnee Smollett Bell is knee-deep in her glow up. She’s currently sporting a new hair cut and style inspired by her role as Black Canary in the film and she looks GREAT. We’re used to seeing the actress looking whole with curly hair and Tyler Perry-style humbleness. Her new swag is EDGY.

Here she is with her new cut, makeup, and style. Are YOU feeling it?

