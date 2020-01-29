Really??? Erica Dixon Reveals Vegan Baby Daddy Also REJECTS Vaccinating Babies, Responds To Death Wishing Despicables

Erica Dixon Responds To Vaccination Tweet Backlash

Former reality actress Erica Dixon had no idea that her casual tweets about never vaccinating her twin baby girls would spark death wishes and she’s not here for it!

Previously, we told you that 35-year-old was dragged for her parenting choices by strangers online projecting that her kids would eventually die from diseases like polio and pertussis. Now she’s talking about it in an interview with The Jasmine Brand.

“I really didn’t know it was so a controversial subject. To each it’s own but mine won’t be vaccinated. And for those saying negative and disrespectful things – [it’s] hilarious. My children would be nowhere near them or their’s anyway.”

Erica also reveals that she has support from the kids’ vegan dad who strongly agrees about staying away from vaccinations.

“The twins father is vegan. He definitely is against the twins getting vaccinated. I went vegan prior to my pregnancy and throughout as well…I did some research and asked questions as they saw their pediatrician…My research consisted of reading about both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it came to daycare and school, side effects, risks etc.”

In a final word, Erica addresses the nasty way folks disagreed with her online.

“…I stand with you. Everyone is free to form their own decision when it comes to their children…We have to learn to agree to disagree without being disrespectful. Especially those that wish death on my children because they aren’t vaccinated. I would never wish death on anyone’s child – vaccinated or not. Then again, the internet gives a lot of people heart because they wouldn’t dare say half of what that say via social media to my face.”

In conclusion, quit being rude! What do YOU think of her response?