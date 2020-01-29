The Tonight Show: Rapsody Performs “Afeni” Live With PJ Morton [Video]

Rapsody Performs Her Track “Afeni” Live With PJ Morton

Rapsody stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance on Tuesday night and she brought a special guest along with her. The rapper, along with collaborator PJ Morton, performed their track, “Afeni” for the live audience, all under some deep red lights.

If you’re a fan of hip-hop, you already know Rapsody doesn’t disappoint. Check out the performance down below: