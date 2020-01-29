Brotherly Love: Shaquille O’Neal Remembers Kobe Bryant On First Episode Of ‘Inside The NBA’ Since Tragic News

Shaq Shares His Thoughts And Emotions About Kobe Bryant On NBA On TNT

Shaquille O’Neal has been through a lot over the past few months. Back in October BOSSIP reported that the Diesel had lost his baby sister to a battle with cancer. Sunday, he lost his brother-from-another-mother, Kobe Bryant.

The NBA on TNT returned to air last night for first time since the tragic news broke on Sunday and Shaq took several minutes to relay his feelings about Kobe and the deep and unwaning grief that he’s dealing with right now.

Check out what he had to say in the clip below.

God bless everyone who is carrying a heavy heart right now.