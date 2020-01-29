Total Bella Blessings: Twin Sisters Nikki And Brie Bella Both Pregnant, Due 2 Weeks Apart

Twin Sisters Nikki And Brie Bella Both Pregnant

The pro wrestling Bella twins have big news. Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant at the exact same time and due just two weeks apart. The news comes from the twins who chatted with PEOPLE about their unplanned double pregnancy blessings.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie says. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!” “[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki adds. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Brie, 36, told PEOPLE she was “shocked” to learn that she was pregnant with her second child. According to Brie, she decided she was “meant to have one child” with her pro-wrestler hubby Daniel Bryan.

As for Nikki, 36, she was shocked to learn that she and her new fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev were expecting. She said that they, weren’t trying, but she had a “feeling” during yoga class.

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” says Nikki, who got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’ “ “I didn’t tell Artem at this point,” Nikki adds. “I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”

The ladies are both having similar pregnancy symptoms and have been “super nauseous” so much so that they feel “hungover” every day. Still, they’re very grateful.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” adds Nikki.

That’s super sweet and ironic as hell.

Congrats to the twins for their impending Bella babies!