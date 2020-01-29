#TeamYandeecees: Here’s What Happened When Mendeecees Was Released From Federal Prison
- By Bossip Staff
Mendeecees Gets Released, Sparks Hysteria
After four years in federal prison, Yandy Smith‘s husband Mendeecees (who we all met on “Love & Hip-Hop”) was finally released and reunited with his ride or die wife and kids.
There was never a doubt where Yandy’s loyalty lied during his sentence, especially on LHHNY, where their journey as a couple grappling with incarceration evolved into the most compelling storyline in the series.
Fast forward four years to Mendeecees’s long-awaited release that sparked well-wishes, positive vibes and, of course, a sprinkle of petty across Reality Twitter.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Mendeecees’s release on the flip.
