Nice Try: Judge Denies R. Kelly’s Bid To Reveal “Jane Doe” Accusers In NYC Racketeering Case (Exclusive)

Disgraced Singer Accused Of Prolific Sex Abuse

A federal court judge Wednesday blocked R. Kelly’s bid to out his accusers in his racketeering and sex abuse case.

Judge Ann M. Donnelly denied Kelly’s motion to strip his alleged victims of their anonymity in the case, arguing that he had a history of witness tampering – even while incarcerated, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Last month, Kelly asked for his accusers to be unmasked, arguing that he needed their information in order to mount a defense in the case. Specifically, Kelly said he needed their details because it was “impossible” for him to interview potential witnesses or search for records without it.

But the judge disagreed and sided with the government’s contention that Kelly’s alleged victims’ safety was at risk if he got their information because of his history of allegedly obstructing justice and intimidating witnesses. She said Kelly recently sent a threatening letter to one accuser, known as Jane Doe #6 and told other potential witnesses to “pick a side,” her ruling states.

Kelly has been locked up since summer 2019 on two simultaneous federal cases that accuse him of sexually abusing schoolgirls for years and heading a criminal enterprise to ferry young girls to him for exploitation. Kelly has denied the charges and is scheduled to head to trial in both cases later this year.

Kelly is due back in court on the case next month. We reached out to his lawyer for comment.