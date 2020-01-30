Congratulations! Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Baby #3

- By Bossip Staff

Russell Wilson Ciara

Source: ENT/ SplashNews.com / Splash News

Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Baby #3

The Wilsons are announcing that they’ll soon be a family of five. Russell Wilson and Ciara both confirmed via social media that they’re expecting baby #3. The beautifully booed up couple shared vacay photos of them in Turks and Caicos with CiCi’s bump clearly prevalent.

“Number 3. @Ciara,” wrote Russell.

“Number 3.📸: @DangeRussWilson,” wrote Ciara.

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

CiCi might have been teasing her pregnancy for some time. She’s been rocking Russell’s Seattle Seahawks jersey as of late, which is, of course, #3.

View this post on Instagram

#3

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Congrats Russell and Ciara!

Russell Wilson Ciara

Source: ENT/ SplashNews.com / Splash News

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Congratulations

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.