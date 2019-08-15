Money Moves: Russell Wilson & Ciara Join The Ownership Team Of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders

Russell Wilson And Ciara Join Seattle Sounders Ownership Group

“Football. Fútbol. We Love them both!” Russel Wilson tweeted on Tuesday morning, announcing the big news along with a photo of himself, Ciara, and their children decked out in some Sounders gear. “We can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer!”

Football. Fútbol. We Love them both! @ciara and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world! We can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! #SoundersIsFamily ⚽️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/LbOCt7WI5i — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 13, 2019

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife Ciara are part of a new group of investors in the team that is led by former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson and his wife, Katie Myerson. The group also includes Seattle-born rapper Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis.

“We are fired up about the Seattle Sounders because it’s our home. It’s the place we get to raise our kids and the place we are forever connected to,” Wilson and Ciara announced in a statement released by the Sounders. “We want to have the world’s best soccer players play here in Seattle and win championships!”

The first incarnation of the Sounders played in the North American Soccer League from 1974 to 1983, and the name was brought back when Seattle’s MLS expansion team started to play in 2009. The team won the MLS Cup in 2016.

“We are doubling down on this community and growing our local roots even deeper,” majority owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement. “Sounders FC was born right here in Seattle, and for more than 40 years, the club has forged a meaningful legacy that is deep and far-reaching. Today’s news is a testament to what our community has accomplished, as 11 new families have joined with the broader Sounders family as fans and invested stewards of our club.”

Of course, this move is far from Wilson’s first venture into the business side of sports. Back in 2014, the baller joined an investment group looking to bring an NBA/NHL arena to Seattle. Just last year, he and Ciara joined a group looking to bring Major League Baseball to Portland, Oregon.

“This is just the beginning of what we plan to do together in the world of sports and entertainment,” the couple said in their joint statement.

Ciara already shared some absolutely adorable videos of her kids on the field, and it looks like their love of soccer definitely runs in the family.