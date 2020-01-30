Right, Not First: ABC News Anchor Matt Gutman Suspended For Falsely Reporting That All Kobe Bryant’s Kids Were Aboard Helicopter

ABC Matt Gutman Suspended For False Reporting Death Of All Kobe Bryant’s Kids

Slow down, Mr. Go-Fast. Get your s#!t straight.

The hours following the report that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash were some of the most frenzied and frantic that we can remember. Reports were flying around social media about how it happened and who else it happened to and disturbingly, much of it was unsubstantiated.

One such rumor that leaped from Twitter was that all of Kobe’s daughters, four of them, had died alongside him. This was not true. But that didn’t stop ABC News anchor Matt Gutman from reporting the falsity on live television while the public was scrambling for verified news.

According to DailyMail, Gutman has been rightfully punished for his reckless reporting. In a statement to the LA Times, an ABC rep announced that Gutman had been suspended.

‘Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism,’ a representative said in a statement to The LA Times. ‘As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman’s initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards.’

Gutman attempted to apologize for his unconscionable gaffe, but it was far too late…

Today I inaccurately reported it was believed that four of Kobe Bryant’s children were on board that flight. That is incorrect. I apologize to Kobe’s family, friends and our viewers. pic.twitter.com/yYwuB9vpZl — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) January 27, 2020

Let this be a lesson to any outlet reporting the news. Measure twice, cut once. It isn’t worth the pain you will cause people with false reporting.