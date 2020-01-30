Soulja Boy Sued For Alleged Beating And Kidnapping Of Ex-Girlfriend, Assistant Sued For Sexual Battery

Soulja Boy And Assistant Sued For Battery, Kidnapping, Sexual Battery Of Ex-Girlfriend

So much for that…

Soulja Boy is going to have to answer for allegedly kidnapping and beating his ex-girlfriend in a civil lawsuit that has filed against him according to TMZ. His assistant is being sued for sexual battery related to the kidnapping.

Back in February of last year Kayla Myers was partying at Soulja’s crib in L.A. and ran off the driveway on her way out which sparked a huge blow-up with another woman. Kalya’s lawsuit claims Mr. Boy kicked her in the stomach and slapped her in the head with “a large gun” and told her she was going to die.

The court papers detail Soulja’s lady friend dragging Kayla into the garage, tying her up with duct tape, and being given a shower to “clean her up” after beating her up in the dirt outside. After being tied up again with an extension cord Kayla alleges that Soulja Boy’s male assistant offered to release her if she gave him oral sex.

At 8am the next morning Kayla says she was released while Soulja Boy screamed: “Now get this b**ch outta here before I knock her down the stairs.”

The suit claims Kayla suffered a bruised face and 3 fractured ribs.

BOSSIP will be following this lawsuit and will report back more details as they become available.