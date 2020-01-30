Taylor Rooks, DaniLeigh & ZaZa Help Launch Puma’s SS20 Women’s Collection

Puma Hosts Launch Party For New Women’s Collection

Sports journalist Taylor Rooks, rapper DaniLeigh and women’s pro basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson were on hand to launch Puma’s new women’s collection.

The iconic sneaker brand showcased its newest collection of kicks, athleisure and accessories at an invite-only bash Jan. 29 in midtown Manhattan.

The event kicked off with a panel discussion featuring DaniLeigh, Rooks and Samuelson, where DaniLeigh gave her advice to the audience about being yourself.

“I think this world is so big, and there are so many people who do a lot of the same thing, so it’s kind of cool to be unique and have your own style and your own lane,” DaniLeigh said. “It’s important to me. My whole brand is being you, being who you are.”

Each guest received their own pair of new Puma Cali women’s sneakers and then customized them with artwork, decals, and bling at several stations around the venue.

Four-year-old social media sensation Zaza later stole the show when she came out to interview the panel about their favorite color and their favorite celeb.

“Of course my favorite celebrity is you!” DaniLeigh told her.