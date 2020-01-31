Excuse Us? J. Lo Got Dragged To The Block For Using The Phrase #BronxGirlMagic To Describe Herself

- By Bossip Staff
NFL: JAN 30 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

J. Lo’s #BronxGirlMagic Got Her Dragged

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her big time Super Bowl performance. She’s feeling herself as usual. So she posted a picture of herself as usual. Right? Nothing special, right? Wrong. She posted with the hashtag #BronxGirlMagic. Of course, this sounds very similar to #BlackGirlMagic. Not just similar, there’s just no way that she wasn’t trying to remix something FOR BLACK WOMEN?

If you recall, Lopez has a history of jacking things from black women *cough*Ashanti*cough* and this is the latest instance.

As you can imagine, the dragging has been intense as hell.

