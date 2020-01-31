BOSSIPSound: Drake And Future Surprise Fans With New Collaborative Hurt Boy Banger “Desires”

Drake And Future Drop New Song Called “Desires” On Soundcloud

Scary hours came last night when Drake took to his Soundcloud page to “leak” a new song called “Desires” featuring his cupper-from-another-mother Future.

The song focuses on the idea that spoiling a woman will lead her to want more and apparently Drake and Future believe that they should move this woman somewhere where she can’t be tempted to wear less and go out more.

Press play below and take a listen.

Hate it or love it?