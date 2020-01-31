F**k 12: White Ex-Alabama Cop Aaron Cody Smith Sentenced 14 Years For Killing Unarmed Gregory Gunn

Ex-Alabama Cop Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Manslaughter Of Gregory Gunn

Back in 2016 we reported on the shooting death of 58-year-old Gregory Gunn at the hands of then-Alabama police officer Aaron Cody Smith.

Today, we are happy to report that Aaron Cody Smith is on his way to prison for 14 years according to a report on WHNT.

Gunn was shot dead after fleeing from a shady stop-and-frisk incident with Smith while he was walking to his home. Smith tried to claim he was in fear for his life when Gunn grabbed a painter’s pole off of someone’s porch.

During the sentencing hearing, Gunn’s brother and sister described how Greg Gunn stepped up and took care of their family after their father’s death, and how Smith robbed their family, the city and community when he took their brother’s life. “You did what you intended to do. You killed my brother. You hung him. You were the prosecutor, the judge and jury,” Kenneth Gunn said, according to WSFA.

Smith tried to offer Gunn’s family a mea culpa…

“I know an apology is not good enough for you all, but I truly am sorry for your loss,” Smith said according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Yeah, naw, it’s not. Rot in jail.