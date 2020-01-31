Coronavirus: Delta Air Lines Says It Will Suspend All U.S.-China Flights Starting Feb. 6

As the Coronavirus continues to spread as a “global threat”, an airline is making a decision regarding flights to China.

Delta Air Lines on Friday announced it would suspend its remaining service to and from China next month. The official service suspension will take place on Feb. 6 and last through April 30. The major airline made the announcement today but added that it will continue to operate the service until then to “ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so”, reports CNBC.

This move makes Delta the first airline in the country to suspend service to China altogether and comes after Air France, British Airways, Air Canada, Lufthansa, SWISS, and Australian Airlines and several other international carriers canceled all service to mainland China because of the outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all Americans to avoid “nonessential travel” to China.

To date, nearly 8,000 people in 19 countries have been affected and at least 170 people in China have died.

Customers who’ve already booked flights to China will have their change fee waived. If you’re wondering about how you can protect yourself from the Coronavirus, hand washing and being mindful of contact with a person’s face is how you can stay safe.

Which airline do you think will cancel flights to China next?