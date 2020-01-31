Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Say Their “Lives Are Forever Changed” Following Brother & Niece’s Sudden Death (Exclusive Pictures)

Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Sharia & Shaya Say They’re Devastated By The Deaths Of Their Brother & Niece

Kobe Bryant’s two sisters have opened up about the loss of their brother and their niece, Gianna in last weekend’s tragic accident.

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident,” Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb told iOne Digital in an exclusive statement. “We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed.”

The sisters have shared photos of their life with Gianna and Kobe. Sharia and Kobe were front and center at sister Shaya’s wedding, and the siblings’ children smiled happily as they spent time with each other during family outings.

Kobe, 41, Gianna, 13, and seven others died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash while on their way to his basketball academy. Their sudden death has shocked and galvanized the country, with everyone from celebrities to fans to strangers expressing their grief over the loss.

Shaya and Sharia also thanked the public for their “prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails, and cards,” and encouraged people to support the families impacted by the accident through MambaOnThree.org and honor their niece and brother’s legacy at MambaSportsFoundation.org.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Bryant family.