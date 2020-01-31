SMH: Kobe Bryant’s Family Calls Out The Media’s Use Of “Unnamed Sources” In Clickbait Stories About The Tragedy

Kobe Bryant’s Family Asks For “Respect And Responsible Judgement”

Almost a week after the death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others, his family has issued a statement criticizing the media for the false reports that have been emerging since the news first broke.

“We are disappointed in some media’s broad use of unnamed sources and blind quotes, and remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate,” Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter said in a statement the Los Angeles Times. “To this point, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding any personal details surrounding Sunday’s tragedy, including stories related to the family’s previous air travel decisions. We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time. These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

This statement could be in response to many things, as various outlets have reported on a myriad of unconfirmed details, including “insiders” speaking on how Vanessa and her surviving daughters have been functioning since the crash.

They seem to be referencing one report, in particular, when saying “no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family…including stories related to the family’s previous air travel decisions.” Several outlets have published articles alleging that Kobe and Vanessa had a pact to never fly on the helicopter together, presumably to avoid this very tragic outcome for the both of them–but the report seemed to come out of thin air.

Shortly following reports that Kobe and Gianna had perished, ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman claimed all four of the Bryant children had been killed in the crash. ABC News later suspended him for his irresponsible reporting.