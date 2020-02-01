For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch LeBron James’ Full Pre-Game Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]

LeBron James Full Pre-Game Speech To Laker Nation Paying Tribute To Kobe Bryant (Video)

This week has been one of the saddest in recent memory due to the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 other individuals. The world came to a complete stop when the news broke on Sunday and has slowly begun to move again, but with a very heavy heart.

Once the news went public, The Lakers organization made the tough but necessary decision to cancel their upcoming game against the Clippers in an effort to give their players more time to gather themselves before going back on the court. Last night, LeBron and the rest of the Lakers returned to the Staples Center to take on the Portland Trailblazers.

Prior to the game, King James took to the mic to address Laker Nation. LeBron, who is no stranger to pressure, has taken all of the pressure from Kobe’s passing in relation to the Lakers in stride. While his passing represents a lot more, in the sport of basketball, everyone already knows that James has a whole lot on his shoulders, going into the rest of the season trying to honor Kobe’s legacy. In his speech, he announces his intentions to play for The Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of his career, doing it for Kobe Bryant, and giving the game his all.

Of course, the tens of thousands of fans in the stands along with LeBron’s fellow teammates were brought to tears listening to James speak about his friend and one of his heroes. Listen and watch down below as LeBron throws his pre-written letter away to speak directly from the heart to a packed Staples Center.