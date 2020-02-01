GTFOHWTBS, DSGB! Pissant Pastor Troy Preaches Poison Pathology Against LGBTQs On The Morning Hustle [Video]

Pastor Troy Doubles-Down On LGBTQ Comments In The Morning Hustle interview

At this point, we’re not sure if D.S.G.B. stands for “Down South Georgia Boy” or “D**khead Slandering Gay Boys”.

The latter seems more realistic.

Pastor Troy has doubled-down on his homophobic Instagram comments during an interview on The Morning Hustle with the same lame logic that many men who don’t have the balls to stand on their words ofter use when challenged.

“I’m just defending heterosexuality.” Whatever the f**k that means. Check out the interview below.

Troy sounds as scammy as Creflo Dollar.