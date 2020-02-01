Lifted Spirits: Diddy, Dababy, And Pitbull Honor Kobe Bryant With Performances At Shaq’s Fun House In Miami [Video]

DaBaby, Diddy, And Pitbull Honor Kobe Bryant At Shaq’s Fun House In Miami

The Death of Kobe Bryant is weighing heavy on the heads of millions of people all around the world.

Last night in Miami, Super Bowl partygoers were able to have their spirits lifted momentarily by performances from some of their favorite hitmakers at Shaq’s Fun House according to TMZ.

DaBaby got the crowd SUPER hype with his set.

Pitbull aka “Mr. 305” kept the energy high during his time on stage.

Diddy brought things to an emotional zenith with his performance of “I’ll Be Missing You”

Shaq brought everyone to tears with his special tribute to his little brother…

It’s been one helluva week and it looks like everyone in attendance needed this joyful relief.