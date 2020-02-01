Bag Secured: Roddy Ricch Returns To ‘The Tonight Show’ Stage To Perform “Ballin'” With Mustard [Video]

Mustard And Roddy Ricch Perform Their Collab, “Ballin'”

After performing his number one hit, “The Box” only 2 nights prior, Roddy Ricch returned to the Tonight Show stage on Friday to perform “Ballin'” with Mustard.

During the performance, Mustard and Roddy are standing in front of some seriously expensive visuals, flashing photos of watches and other extravagant pieces of jewelry. Check out the video down below to see for yourself: