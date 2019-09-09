Drip Drip: Mustard Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection [Video]

Mustard Gives Us A Close-Up Of His Favorite Jewelry

It’s no secret that flexing your finest jewelry is a huge part of the hip-hop game these days–and Mustard has his flexing down to a science.

The producer stopped by GQ recently to give us a look at his expansive jewelry collection, which includes some seriously crazy pieces. Mustard shows off some of his favorite Rolex watches, custom chains–including a Heinz mustard bottle, of course–and some of the hugest rings you’ll ever see.

Peep the video down below to see what he’s working with: