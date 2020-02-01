FDB HRC: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Encourages Bernie Sanders Supporters To Boo “Hater” Hillary Clinton [Video]

Rashida Tlaib Encourages Bernie Sanders Supporters To Boo Hillary Clinton

Politics is as tribal and divisive as it has even been in America and people are done being “classy” and “cordial” in order to appease those who want to see kinder and gentler policy disagreements. In fact, many people don’t even view differences of opinion to be just that, no, in today’s world your opinion is who you are as a human and that leads to some very mercurial emotions.

Yesterday some of the most lightning rod women in the government took the stage in Clive, Iowa as surrogates for Bernie Sanders. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Pramila Jayapal spoke at a rally ahead of the Iowa caucus to make the case that Senator Sanders should be the 2020 Democratic candidate.

When the moderator invoked the name of Hillary Clinton, the raucous crowd began to boo until they were called to order. After which congresswoman Tlaib gave express permission for the boos to continue…

2020 is going to be an absolute s$!t show. Buckle up and be ready to vote in November.