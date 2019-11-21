Politics & Ponytails: Here’s What Happened When Ariana Grande Endorsed Bernie Sanders For President
View this post on Instagram
MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !!! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. i’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you! also… i will never smile this hard again.
Ariana Grande Endorses Bernie Sanders & Shatters The Internet
We didn’t expect Ariana to throw her ponytail into politics but she’s serious about next year’s election and seemingly endorsed Bernie Sanders for President in a warm and fuzzy Instagram post that immediately went viral.
At this point, we need all the help we can get to remove that orange poot stain from the White House so it’s cool to see influential celebs with massive followings getting involved in the most important Presidential election since the last three.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Ariana endorsing Bernie on the flip.
