Politics & Ponytails: Here’s What Happened When Ariana Grande Endorsed Bernie Sanders For President

Ariana Grande Endorses Bernie Sanders & Shatters The Internet

We didn’t expect Ariana to throw her ponytail into politics but she’s serious about next year’s election and seemingly endorsed Bernie Sanders for President in a warm and fuzzy Instagram post that immediately went viral.

At this point, we need all the help we can get to remove that orange poot stain from the White House so it’s cool to see influential celebs with massive followings getting involved in the most important Presidential election since the last three.

three 29 yr olds with their 30 yr old friend https://t.co/QBj3UIMAPj — Anthony Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) November 21, 2019

