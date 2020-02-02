SMH: Actress Testified That Harvey Weinstein Had “No Testicles” & Injected Himself Before Sexually Assaulting Her
Woman Claims Harvey Weinstein “Lacked Male Genitalia” & “Used Injections” Before Raping Her
According to Fox Business, a former actress testified shocking details late last week about Harvey Weinstein during her hearing where she claimed he raped her twice.
“The first time I saw him fully naked..I thought he was deformed and intersex…He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina.”
Weinstein reportedly lowered his head as she made the claim on the stand.
“It was very bad,” she said, when asked to describe his hygiene, according to the report. “He smelled like s— — excuse me, sorry, like poop. He just was dirty.”
Mann also detailed an incident where Weinstein injected himself before raping her.
She clams she went into the bathroom and found a syringe in the trash-can, and discovered it was an injection for erections after Googling the name.
“It was the realization that he stabbed himself with a needle, and there has to be blood because he was inside of me… I was in shock over that,” she said.
When asked whether Weinstein used a condom, Mann simply said.. “No.”
