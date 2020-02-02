Yay Sports! Lamar Jackson Voted The Second Unanimous MVP In NFL History

Lamar Jackson Voted 2nd Unanimous MVP In NFL History

According to Fox News, Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson’s stunning season not only earned him fans from all over the country, but it also unanimously won him The Associated Press NFLMost Valuable Player Award.

The second-year quarterback entered rarified air by joining Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.

Jackson received all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who cover the league. Jackson set an NFL record for:

Yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league’s best mark.

Jackson also had a message for kids who faced racism and have been told they should change positions.

“Make those people eat their words,” he said. “It feels good when you can make those people eat their words because they’re so negative. How are you going to wake up and be so negative about somebody who’s not negative toward you or don’t do anything wrong? Don’t worry about what they say. Do you. Stay focused because you want to be great, and you’re going to be great. Just do you.”

Brady was crowned unanimous MVP in 2010.