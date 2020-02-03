Racism Is No Joke: Joaquin Phoenix’s BAFTA Speech About Diversity And White Privilege Just Won Him All The Ally Accolades[VIDEO]

Joaquin Phoenx Uses BAFTA Speech To Address Lack Of Diversity In Hollywood

If you happened to see Joaquin Phoenix on your timeline more than usual Sunday night, it was because of the stirring speech he delivered at the 2020 BAFTA Awards after winning Leading Actor. Phoenix used his platform to bring attention to the lack of recognition that’s been given to actors, directors and crews of color.

Watch the speech below:

We love the fact that Joaquin not only called out other folks in Hollywood for their failures, he also took responsibility for his own failure to ensure inclusion on the sets he works on! That’s HUGE. How many people do that? Were you surprised that Joaquin Phoenix spoke out?

Meanwhile some of our favorites in entertainment made sure to thank Phoenix for what he did!

Add Joaquin Phoenix to the list of our favorite allies.