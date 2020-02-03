Here’s What Wyclef Jean Thinks About Shakira NOT Inviting Him To The Super Bowl Halftime Stage…[Video]

Super Bowl LIV: Wyclef Reacts To Shakira Performing “Hips Don’t Lie” Without Him

Yesterday’s Super Bowl half time show was pretty tantalizing and sparked a lot of conversation and speculation amongst fans of both Shakira and JLo. One of the questions that folks were asking online was about Shakira’s hit song, “Hips Don’t Lie”.

Would she do it? Will Wyclef Jean, the song’s writer and producer be there??? After all, it is her BIGGEST American hit. Wyclef, however, did not appear to have his panties over not being on the big stage. Before rumors could circulate about him being salty, he’s set the record straight.

Hit play to hear him.

That’s right, it’s money in the bank for him!