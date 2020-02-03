Let’s Laugh At All The White People FURIOUS That Blue Ivy And Her Parents SAT During The Super Bowl National Anthem
Blue Ivy, Beyonce, Jay-Z Sit During Anthem
This is quite interesting. Back in August, Jay-Z came under fire for partnering up with the NFL as part of his Roc Nation brand. If you recall he was supposed to help the league with social justice efforts and integrating that into the Super Bowl. Well, that second part didn’t happen.
Jay came under heavy scrutiny for his action being seen as a betrayal of Kaepernick and black people who were rallying against the NFL. Jay, of course, showed up to the Super Bowl with Beyonce and Blue Ivy to show support, however they did something quite interesting.
They sat down during Demi Lovato’s performance of the National Anthem.
And boy are white people FURIOUS? They are so angry at the Carters and we think this is all fantastically hilarious. Don’t you?
Take a look at the outrage and the reactions to Blue being the glorious diva she is. Allow us to stan.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.