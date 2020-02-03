Geography Much? Donald Trump Thinks Kansas City Chiefs Are From Kansas, Knighted Sir #StoneColdIdiot By Ex-Senator

Donald Trump Mocked For Thinking The Kansas City Chiefs Play In Kansas

Donald Trump is a dumbass, a moron, and a stone-cold idiot according to ex-Missouri-Senator-turned-MSNBC-panelist Claire McCaskill. There are a million reasons why someone would describe 53% of white women’s president in such terms, but here’s the latest one.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in Miami last night, Donald tweeted out the following:

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas, and in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU.”

The doofus-in-chief was promptly skewered for misplacing the team in Kansas as opposed to their actual home in Missouri. President p***y-grabber tried to clean up on aisle 5 by deleting the erroneous tweet then trying again.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

But it was too late. The slander train had left the station and McCaskill was blowing the horn on that b!t¢h.

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

Boom. Just like that. #StoneColdIdiot jumped right to the top of trending topics.

Please go vote in November.