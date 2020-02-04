Future’s Oldest Son Arrested For Gang Activity, Guns (Exclusive)

Rapper’s Teen Son Facing Criminal Charges Stemming From Alleged Gang Ties

Future’s oldest son has been implicated in a massive gang roundup and is now facing gun charges and major prison time, BOSSIP has learned.

Jakobi Wilburn, 17, was arrested late last month on charges including criminal gang activity, criminal trespass and the altered ID of a firearm, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The “altered ID of a firearm” charge is because Jakobi was allegedly found in possession of a gun with the serial numbers scratched off. Although Jakobi is still a teenager, state law considers 17-year-olds as adults, and if he’s convicted, he faces five to 20 in prison on the gang activity charge alone, according to Georgia statutes.

Jakobi has several co-defendants in the case, but he doesn’t have a new court date yet, court records show. The boy, who has nearly 17,000 followers on social media and has posted some images of his rapper dad, has not posted to his Instagram since the day before his arrest last month. It’s not clear if Jakobi has been in trouble with the law before.

It appears that the last time he was publicly involved in a lawsuit was when his mother, Jessica White, sued Future in 2012 for paternity and child support for him, according to court records.

Despite his famous father’s access to seemingly limitless wealth, son Jakobi is listed as being “indigent” and having a public defender in the case. We’re told that’s because the courts looked at the teen’s income, not Future’s. The public defender’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.