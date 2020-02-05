STILL NO KIDS: ‘Doomsday Mom’ Abruptly Abandoned Storage Unit Filled With Missing Children’s Items

‘Doomsday Mom’ Abruptly Abandoned Storage Unit Filled With Missing Children’s Items

More news is surfacing about Lori Vallow, the so-called “doomsday” mom who’s in Hawaii while her children remain missing. As previously reported Lori Vallow, 46, is currently in Hawaii with her new husband Chad Daybell while authorities look for her 7-year-old son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan. The two children haven’t been seen since or heard from since September and Lori most recently missed the deadline to report them to police.

STILL, the police haven’t done anything about it—but local reporters are digging deeper into Lori’s story.

The TheEastIdahoNews reports that they discovered a storage unit that Lori abruptly abandoned filled with photographs, toys and other items belonging to the missing kids.

They also report that Lori’s husband Chad Daybell visited the unit as well as Alex Cox, Lori’s late brother who died in December and whose autopsy results are still pending. Alex Cox also previously killed Lori’s first husband, Charles Vallow, in “self-defense.”

“During one visit, a man and woman, who appear to be Daybell and Cox, enter the building containing the storage unit. The man looks both ways as the woman opens the door. He quickly walks in and carries out a heavy object. It’s placed in the vehicle outside and the man returns to carry out a tire while the woman closes the door.” Between Oct. 6 and Oct. 26, a man, presumably Cox, visits the storage unit alone five times. Cameras show him dropping off a variety of items, including gun cases, and then, on Oct. 28, two men are seen moving bikes into the unit.”

The EastIdahoNews adds that the visitors to the storage unit would often put things in the unit and remove them days later. The items seen in the storage unite include bikes, a scooter, winter clothing, a photo album and blankets showing photos of the children.

The storage company contacted authorities about the abandoned unit after Vallow’s credit card was declined, workers said however that authorities haven’t been to the unit since November.

