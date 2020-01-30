Wait, What?! Deadline Looms For Idaho Mom To Produce 2 Kids Missing Since September

Deadline Looms For Idaho Mom To Produce 2 Kids Missing Since September

Police are on the hunt for two missing Idaho children who haven’t been seen since September. Meanwhile, their mother Lori Vallow, 46, is currently chilling in Hawaii while authorities look for her 7-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter.

ABC News reports that Lori may be subject to civil or criminal contempt of court if she does not bring Joshua “JJ” Vallow and sister Tylee Ryan to either the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or the Rexburg Police Department by Thursday, according to police. The exact timing of when Vallow has to produce the children today isn’t immediately clear.

Vallow is currently living in Princeville, Hawaii, on the island of Kauai, with her new husband, Chad Daybell. The couple’s been deemed a “doomsday couple” by relatives who say Lori reportedly joined the group, Preparing a People, then wed Daybell, a Latter-day Saints author who has penned several books about the end of the world, around the same time the kids vanished.

Police have said they believe Lori “knows either the location of the children or what has happened to them” and they’re concerned that she stopped cooperating and left town. They believe the children’s lives are in danger.

ABC adds that prior to her Hawaii move, Vallow falsely told police the children were staying with a relative in Arizona, and the next day when police returned to the home with a warrant, both Vallow and Daybell were gone.

Police in Idaho say there's no sign that 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan ever made it to Hawaii. Law enforcement agencies are still searching for the kids who haven't been seen since September. But, the mother made it to #Hawaii.https://t.co/PVl7fbDZCL — NCMEC (@MissingKids) January 28, 2020

This. Is. Crazy.

What do YOU think happened to this woman’s children???