We Love To See It: A Gallery Of Black NBA Players Who Faithfully Love Their Black Spouses
Black Love: NBA Edition
It’s February so you know what that means” it’s Black History Month and time to celebrate some strong black love out there. We see far too often the stigma that rich black men and black athletes don’t have respect or desire for black women. There is a lot to unpack with that sentiment but we want to bypass all of that and focus on some black men who love the hell out of their black wives.
These men are pretty scandal-free and damn sure have kept it cute with their boos the whole time. We want to uplift these couples for BHM. Without further ado, let’s salute some strong black marriage in the NBA world.
LeBron and Savannah
Stephen and Ayesha Curry
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Chris and Jada Paul
Draymond Green and Hazel Renee
Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams
Russell and Nina Westbrook
Tyson and Kimberly Chandler
Hands down 🙌🏽 ALWAYS one of the most magical nights ✨🤟🏽🎵🎸♾🎹 of the year… The @clivejdavis #clivedavispregrammyparty 🎉🌟 It’s an honor to witness legendary performances !! @chrisbosh and I are so grateful to be a part of the festivities! Thank you to Clive and Team and Congratulations @diddy 🎉 #blackexcellence #Teamoverdressed #BoshLove #grammys2020
Chris and Adrienne Bosh
Eric and Morgan Poole Bledsoe
