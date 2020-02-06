Free Game: Roc Nation Releases Q&A Clips From Jay-Z’s Lecture Series At Columbia University [Video]

Check Out Clips From Jay-Z’s New Lecture Series

Jay-Z already has a busy schedule from all of his various business ventures–not to mention being a husband and a father of 3. We all know Hov is a firm believer that time is money and he likes to keep his private life private. With that being said, any time we get both his time and him discussing his private life, it’s a very rare occasion.

That rare occasion recently came to fruition at Columbia University, where Jay’s teamed up with the school for a new lecture series on African American Culture. The Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter Lecture Series is the official title for the new program that aims to honor “the New York City-born rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist,” the university said in its official announcement.

While Jay was the first guest in the series, Columbia will host others who also “have made a major contribution” to African American Culture. The lecture series will be hosted on Columbia University’s Manhattan campus at The Forum.

Tuesday night was the first installment of the series, which is when Jay brought honest dialogue and started a conversation about how we really feel about what’s going in the world. During the lecture, Hov opened things up for a rare Q&A, and luckily for those not in attendance Roc Nation blessed us with some clips.

During the Q&A, Jay-Z discussed the last time he saw Kobe Bryant before his passing and where he felt Kobe was in his life, his work in telling Kalief Browder’s story and his goals with prison reform and much more.

Click throughout the next few clips via Roc Nation to get all the gems Hov dropped for the crowd at Columbia University.

“I walk into every room as myself. I don’t walk in any room as anyone else. I’m not cowering, I’m not speaking soft, my voice doesn’t change – it sounds exactly the same way. I’m walking as myself and proud and I speak for us and that gives me a joy.” – @S_C_ pic.twitter.com/YaXh2cOODI — Roc Nation (@RocNation) February 6, 2020