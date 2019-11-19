Scam-A-Fella Records: Jay Z Gets Dragged By His Marcy Loclettes Over Shady Kaepernick Workout
Oh no Hov, what is you doin?
Twitter Vs. Jay Z (AGAIN)
Everyone’s buzzing over the shady Kaepernick workout saga that started with the NFL pretending to give the polarizing QB a fair shot and ended with Jay Z’s reported disappointment in his last-minute switch-up to control the easily twistable narrative.
Reps for Roc Nation, however, say those “disappointment” reports are untrue.
At this point, it’s a messy situation that swerved left when Jay Z reportedly pressured the league to hold a workout for Kap that turned out to be a self-serving, reputation-fixing ploy by the Rap mogul currently snuggled in bed with the NFL.
Now, we’re not saying Beyonce’s hubby is a scammer but it’s clear the last-minute “workout” was scammy with a shady stench that sent Twitter into a Jay Z-dragging TIZZY.
Peep the latest NFL-related Jay Z dragging on the flip.
