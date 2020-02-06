Cops Say Gervonta Davis Slugged Ex Gal Pal In The Face, Ordered To Stay Away (Exclusive Details)

Boxing Champ Accused Of Assaulting Daughter’s Mother

Gervonta Davis punched his ex-girlfriend in the face during last weekend’s vicious viral incident that left her with facial injuries and him behind bars.

That’s according to police, who said they’ve got surveillance footage showing Davis “strike” baby mama Andretta Smothers at a celebrity basketball tournament just outside Miami during Super Bowl weekend.

As hundreds of onlookers watched, Davis yanked Smothers out of her seat by her shirt, and then pulled her into a private room at the back of the court where he’s seen “pulling his arm back and forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike in the face…” Davis’ arrest report, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states.

Smothers was left with injuries to her lip and left jaw, according to the report. Cops said they photographed her injuries and she gave them a written statement that corroborated the abuse.

Davis, 25, turned himself in Feb. 4 and is charged with simple battery/domestic violence. He appeared for his arraignment Wednesday where the judge ordered him to stay away from Smothers. The judge set his bail at $1,500, according to court records.

Police credited social media and Smothers for helping them put the finger on Davis. He is due back in court next month.