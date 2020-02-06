MORE Hilariously PETTY Reactions To Nicki & Meek’s Messy Twitter Kerfuffle

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj arguing with each other with their spouses… pic.twitter.com/3Gnhu7YLso — Jets Fool (@i_Rock_23s) February 5, 2020

MORE Hilariously Petty Nicki & Meek Memes

By now, you’ve probably seen Nicki & Meek’s spicy slime-slinging shenanigans on Twitter that sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

And there was A LOT of HILARIOUS chaos–so much so, that we’re bringing you another batch of Twitter hilarity because WHY NOT?

This how I’m looking at the meek mill & nicki Minaj beef pic.twitter.com/iAAQrtPNDu — Billiam Billington (@Shizz3200) February 6, 2020

Hit the flip for MORE hilariously petty Nicki & Meek tweets.