For The Fellas: Erykah Badu Is Working On A Perfume That Smells Like Her Vagina

A Perfume That Smells Like Erykah Badu’s Vagina Is In The Works

While working on a plethora of different items to sell on her new online store, Erykah Badu decided to make one of them a fragrance that smells like her vagina. She announced the perfume, aptly titled Badu’s Pu$$y, in an interview with 10 Magazine, saying it’s an “olfactory tribute to her ‘superpower.’”

“There’s an urban legend that my pu$$y changes men,” she said. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

And if you thought the perfume smelling like Badu’s lady parts was just a gimmick, think again. As she explained the process of developing the fragrance, Erykah included that she burned up some of her underwear.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it.”

Plus, in case you were wondering, Badu doesn’t even wear underwear anymore, so she had no problem taking scissors to her drawers to make this fragrance.

This new scent will be available through Erykah Badu’s Badu World Market store on February 20.

This comes after Gwyneth Paltrow peddled her Goop juice candles that smell like her vagina and they SOLD OUT.