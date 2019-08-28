BOSSIP Exclusive: Ari Lennox Recalls First Time Meeting Eryka Badu, “She Told Me To Sing From My PU**Y” [Video]
Ari Lennox’s First Time Meeting Erykah Badu Was…Entertaining
Ari Lennox is a treasure who needs to be protected at all costs…solely so we can get more stories like this!
The ethereal chanteuse stopped by BOSSIP to tell us a story about her first time meeting Erykah Badu and it went probably how you’d imagine. After Erykah Badu magically appeared outside of Ari’s dressing room, she offered her some $1 million advice.
“Just sing from your pu**y”. Ari explains why this advice made sense and more in our exclusive chat. Hit play to hear it.
#BOSSIPtalk: Our Favorite, #AriLennox Talks Meeting #ErykahBadu For The First Time, If She Would Become An Actress, A Possible Collab With #TeedraMoses??, A Skincare Line??, Plus More. Also, Ari Will Be Opening For @lizzobeeating On Tour! ↔️ SWIPE To Check It Out ↔️ •• #BOSSIP —— Curated by: @gabriel_williams1 / iOne Digital
