The Breakfast Club: Yo Gotti Talks Industry Growth, Artists Vs. Executives, Evolution Into ‘Untrapped’ & More [Video]

Yo Gotti Stops By The Breakfast Club

Memphis native Yo Gotti is the latest to stop by The Breakfast Club for an interview with Charlemagne The God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.

During their conversation, the rapper talks about growing in the industry, what it’s like being an artist vs. how it differs from being an executive, his evolution into Untrapped, and more. Check out the video down below to see the entire interview for yourself: