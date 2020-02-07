Bill Cosby Tweeted Snoop Dogg From Jail And Got BOTH Of Them DRAGGED To Hell
- By Bossip Staff
Bill Cosby And Snoop Get Dragged
There’s been a lot of backlash towards Gayle King for asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case. Much of the internet told her it was too soon or in bad taste. Snoop took things way too far, calling Gayle all kinds of B-word and even treating to pull up on her. His IG caption even ended with “Free Bill Cosby,” too.
Bill, for some reason, is able to send tweets from prison. Or catch up with IG. Or…something. So he sent this tweet of support to Snoop:
What in the unwell hell is going on here?
Twitter blasted BOTH of them and rightfully so. This is all pretty damn terrible and the dragging was immense. Take a look…
