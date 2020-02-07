Bill Cosby Tweeted Snoop Dogg From Jail And Got BOTH Of Them DRAGGED To Hell

Bill Cosby And Snoop Get Dragged

There’s been a lot of backlash towards Gayle King for asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case. Much of the internet told her it was too soon or in bad taste. Snoop took things way too far, calling Gayle all kinds of B-word and even treating to pull up on her. His IG caption even ended with “Free Bill Cosby,” too.

Bill, for some reason, is able to send tweets from prison. Or catch up with IG. Or…something. So he sent this tweet of support to Snoop:

. @SnoopDogg

when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me. It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men even in death. — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) February 6, 2020

What in the unwell hell is going on here?

Bill Cosby was the same dude telling black men they didn’t deserve any respect because they wore their pants too low, they listened to hip hop, and cussed too much. But please, come to the defense of someone who loved to moralize to our community while raping women. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 7, 2020

