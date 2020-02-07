For Your Viewing Pleasure: AOC Goes Back To Bartending In The Bronx With Desus & Mero [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Goes Back To Bartending

With all of her haters constantly telling her she should just go back to being a bartender, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided she would do just that.

On the latest episode of Desus & Mero, AOC returns home to the Bronx with the Bodega Boys to get her bacon egg and cheese fix, walk around the neighborhood, and show off her bartending skills with a Henny-Temple. Check out the video down below to see what Ocasio-Cortez has to say about her trip down memory lane: