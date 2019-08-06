Gross: Sen. Mitch McConnell Supporters Are Caught “Groping And Choking” Cutout Of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Once again, Republican voters are being mad trash and racist and sexist to the left-leaning women in Congress with any balls, also known as The Squad.
In a recent instance, a picture surfaced online of a group of White guys wearing shirts for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s re-election campaign. One of the guys in the photo is groping a cardboard cutout of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while another is fake-choking her. The rest of the young men in the photo are posing with a thumbs down beside her.
Ocasio-Cortez saw the picture and retweeted it tagging McConnell and witing:
“Hey @senatemajldr– these young men look like they work for you. Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks.”
McConnell’s campaign manager, Kevin Golden, told The Washington Post that the young guys were not affiliated with them:
“These young men are not campaign staff, they’re high schoolers and it’s incredible that the national media has sought to once again paint a target on their backs rather than report real, and significant news in our country.”
Golden also said that the campaign “in no way condones” the photo. However, in true political finger-pointing fashion, he still had to redirect blame to Democrats, referring to an instance where former President Barack Obama‘s speechwriter was caught groping a cutout of Hillary Clinton.
“Team Mitch in no way condones any aggressive, suggestive, or demeaning act toward life sized cardboard cut outs of any gender in a manner similar to what we saw from President Obama’s speechwriting staff several years ago,” Golden said.
He continued:
“We’ve watched for years as the far-left and the media look for every possible way to demonize, stereotype, and publicly castigate every young person who dares to get involved with Republican politics.”
An apology and calling out of your constituents would’ve sufficed.
But tis politics.
It should also be noted that some of the same teens in the picture above were also captured in a pic posted to McConnell’s campaign Instagram. They’re holding up posters of Supreme Cout Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Bett M. Kavanaugh…the same man accused of sexual assault and misconduct and still got his Supreme Court nomination.
And we’re surprised these teens are groping cardboard cutouts?
Politics as usual.
