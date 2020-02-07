People Ain’t Isht: Oakland Courtroom Mortified Watching Video Of John Lee Cowell Stabbing Nia Wilson To Death At BART

Oakland Courtroom Shown Video Of John Lee Cowell Stabbing Nia Wilson To Death

We can’t EVEN imagine being present when a video like this is played.

According to Mercury News, there were audible gasps and sobs as the video of John Lee Cowell stabbing Nia to death was shown to an Oakland courtroom during the trial. On July 22, 2018, at approximately 9:36 p.m., Cowell was shown rapidly stabbing Nia and her older sister Letifah Wilson as they walked onto a BART train.

Cowell was on-hand but was not in the room as the judge had previously removed him for talking too much.

No one, not even Cowell’s lawyer Christina Moore, disputes that he killed Nia, but she is arguing that it wasn’t premeditated but rather a “rash impulse” because he’s been “diagnosed mental illness, schizophrenia”.

In his opening arguments, Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Butch Ford called Cowell “evil” and sinister, showing what he believes to be evidence that he not only knew what he was doing but also had plotted the attack. “The evil in this case has a name, and that name is John Lee Cowell,” Ford said.

Cowell is charged with murder, attempted murder, and lying in wait which makes him eligible for life in prison without parole if convicted. Prior to Wednesday, the video of this attack had never been seen…

Ford showed the jury BART video surveillance of the three sisters — Nia the youngest, Letifah the oldest and middle sister Tashiya — getting into the BART station at Concord. Cowell is seen leaning against a barrier as the three women ride the escalator onto the upper platform. Then the three are seen inside the train along with Cowell, who sits nearby. For about 25 minutes Cowell’s body language in the video suggests he’s watching the three women, Ford said. When they all get off at the MacArthur station, Cowell, wearing sunglasses, can be seen pulling a knife tucked into his waistband, which he drops and picks up from around his ankle after it cut a hole in his pants. He then holds the knife in his hand as he makes his way to the three women. He attacks Nia and Letifah from behind, quickly stabbing at least three times, before leaving.

Prison is too good for this piece of s#!t. Hell is probably too good for him too. SMFH.