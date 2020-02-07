This Ain’t It: Ari Lennox Went IN On “Okra And Kale” And Got Shea Butter Slandered To Hell
- By Bossip Staff
Ari Lennox Defends Cosby And Kobe
Ari Lennox has one of the most entertaining social media accounts in the game. She’s always up to some shenanigans and it’s usually entertaining. Yet she may have gotten herself totally dragged for her latest rant. Ari joined in fray over Gayle King’s questioning Lisa Leslie about Kobe’s sexual assault case. However, the Shea Butter Princess may have taken things a bit too far going WAY off on both of them.
This is…a lot. This is the same Ari Lennox who voiced frustration with black men who called her some sort of species of dog. Now she’s running to those same men’s aid over rape?! Word?
Take a look at the ruthless slander she’s getting for all of this.
