This Ain’t It: Ari Lennox Went IN On “Okra And Kale” And Got Shea Butter Slandered To Hell

Ari Lennox Defends Cosby And Kobe

Ari Lennox has one of the most entertaining social media accounts in the game. She’s always up to some shenanigans and it’s usually entertaining. Yet she may have gotten herself totally dragged for her latest rant. Ari joined in fray over Gayle King’s questioning Lisa Leslie about Kobe’s sexual assault case. However, the Shea Butter Princess may have taken things a bit too far going WAY off on both of them.

Ari Lennox really just ended Oprah and Gayle King. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NFXTWLgZ5P — BLH (@_DefinedByMyOwn) February 6, 2020

This is…a lot. This is the same Ari Lennox who voiced frustration with black men who called her some sort of species of dog. Now she’s running to those same men’s aid over rape?! Word?

I don't know if I'll ever be able to take anything Ari Lennox ever says seriously. She sounds like a cartoon character. I don't know how seriously I can take Spinelli or Susie Carmichael preaching to me about black empowerment. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) February 7, 2020

Take a look at the ruthless slander she’s getting for all of this.