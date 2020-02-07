Alabaster-ly Aggrieved: Heidi Klum Cries A Caucasian River Because She Was Called “White Woman” After Caping For AGT

Heidi Klum Complains About Being Called A White Woman For Defending AGT

There are racial slurs and there’s…the truth. This qualifies as the latter.

Seal’s ex-wife Heidi Klum is lamenting the backlash she got from throwing Gabrielle Union under the bus in the same way that Terry Crews did. Heidi spoke to PageSix at the Television Critics Association last month and said the following:

“I’ve only had an amazing experience [on the show]. I can’t speak for Gabrielle. I didn’t experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect.” But on Wednesday at the amfAR gala at Cipriani Wall Street, Klum told us, “A lot of people got mad at me. I was called, for example, ‘a white woman.’” She added, “I think it is important for everyone to speak their truth. I think that when there is a story, it should be told. I had a different story.” Klum said, “I can only speak to what I saw — it has nothing to do with what color I am. I am a human so I just looked at what I saw.”

Here’s the thing these thick-headed morons don’t seem to grasp, no one is saying that you had to see or experience the same thing that Gabrielle Union did, but they also don’t have to publicly fawn over America’s Got Talent as if it was the most magical place on earth.

Also, yes, Heidi, you are a white woman. Sorry, not sorry.