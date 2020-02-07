‘She’s Not Doing Well’ Oprah Says Her Embattled Bestie Gayle Has Hired Security, Is Getting Death Threats

Oprah Says Her Embattled Bestie Gayle Has Hired Security, Is Getting Death Threats

After the huuuuuge onslaught of criticism, she received for THAT Kobe Bryant question, it’s not surprising to hear that Gayle King is having a hard time coping.

Gayle’s bestie Oprah broke the news that Gayle’s “not doing well” during an emotional moment on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

According to O, her best friend is feeling the full force of the vitriol and has hired security after getting death threats. Oprah also balked at the idea of Bill Cosby tweeting about the incident from jail and sided with Gayle that someone from the network is to blame for releasing that controversial clip.

“She is not doing well,” said an emotional Oprah. “She is not doing well because she now has death threats and has to now travel with security. She is feeling very much attacked. Bill Cosby is…tweeting from jail.”

She’s not doing well and feels that she was put in a really terrible position. “In the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie. It was only because somebody at the network put up that clip. I can see how people would obviously be upset if you thought that Gayle was trying to just press to get an answer from Lisa Leslie.”

Oprah noted that Gayle hasn’t slept in days and also slammed the way people are using misogyny to attack her friend (Hi, Snoop!) with “hate” and meanness.”

“I think anyone can criticize anything, but the misogynist vitriol and the attacking to the point where it is dangerous to be in the streets alone because it’s not just the people who are attacking…” she told Hoda and Jenna during their live audience show. “It’s the other people who take that message and feel like they can do whatever they want to because of it.”

Oprah’s exactly right. People can be mad at Gayle and not call her out her name or threaten her with harm but the Internet’s gon’ Internet.

Watch Oprah defend Gayle King below.